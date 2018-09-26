Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – Modern Woodmen of America members in Rupert recently came together to give to local food banks.

The organization gave $600 in food to the Mountain View Christian Church Idaho Food Bank, to help feed those in need, along with $350 in food to the Helping Hands Outreach in Burley.

“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” said Jerry Voss, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”

Coordinated by local Modern woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, call Voss at 208-678-3230.

