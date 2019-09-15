{{featured_button_text}}
Modern woodmen

Pictured are Jerry Voss, middle, of Modern Woodmen of America, along with Chester Younger and Tina Smith.

Modern Woodmen of America in Rupert recently donated $600 in food to the Mountain View Christian Center and Idaho Food Bank.

The project took place on Sept. 10 and benefited needy people in the community. Jerry Voss, local MWA volunteer leader, said the Modern Woodmen were happy to support the community and make a difference.

Coordinated by local MWA members, the fraternal financial organization, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social educational activities and volunteer fraternal projects to meet local needs.

Information: Call Voss at 208-678-3230.

