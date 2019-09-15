Modern Woodmen of America in Rupert recently donated $600 in food to the Mountain View Christian Center and Idaho Food Bank.
The project took place on Sept. 10 and benefited needy people in the community. Jerry Voss, local MWA volunteer leader, said the Modern Woodmen were happy to support the community and make a difference.
You have free articles remaining.
Coordinated by local MWA members, the fraternal financial organization, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social educational activities and volunteer fraternal projects to meet local needs.
Information: Call Voss at 208-678-3230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.