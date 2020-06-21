Modern Woodmen donate to food bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Modern Woodmen of America members in Rupert recently donated $600 in case goods to MVCC Idaho Food Bank.

“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” said Jerry Voss, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0