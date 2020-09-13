MMH to host curbside health fair blood draw service Sept. 21-25

This year, Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s annual event will have a whole new look and feel. To keep community members safe and reduce chances of Covid-19 exposure, many changes have had to be made. Minidoka Memorial Hospital will offer a curbside health fair blood draw service from 7-11 a.m. September 21-25. Pre-admit forms along with the Curbside Blood Draw map route are available online at www.minidokamemorial.com. All results will be mailed.