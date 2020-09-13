MMH to host curbside health fair blood draw service Sept. 21-25

RUPERT – For many years Minidoka Memorial Hospital has provided an annual health fair for the community, with a large community turnout.
This year, Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s annual event will have a whole new look and feel. To keep community members safe and reduce chances of Covid-19 exposure, many changes have had to be made. Minidoka Memorial Hospital will offer a curbside health fair blood draw service from 7-11 a.m. September 21-25. Pre-admit forms along with the Curbside Blood Draw map route are available online at www.minidokamemorial.com. All results will be mailed.
Because the hospital is currently not allowing visitors in our facility, there will not be a vendor fair this year.
