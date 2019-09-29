Minidoka Memorial Hospital was presented with an innovation award in the category of Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals.
The award was handed out at the Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards Gala on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. MMH is honored to be recognized by Verdantix as an innovator in the healthcare industry.
Minidoka Memorial Hospital was recognized for its innovative digital solution to real-time data, improving efficiencies, and streamlining processes to quickly identify opportunities for improving patient care. The hospital is the first in the nation's healthcare industry to implement the DNV-GL Synergi Life software.
CEO Tom Murphy, CNO Erinn Neilson, Compliance & Accreditation Officer Laura Clark, and Quality Director Kristi Clark were in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 24, to accept the Verdantix EHS Innovation Award in the category of Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals. Special recognition goes to the hospital staff that has made this such a successful journey. Minidoka Memorial Hospital would also like to thank our team members from DNV-GL Synergi Life for all their shared vision, support, and guidance.
