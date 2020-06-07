Minidoka schools to provide meals to children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Minidoka County School district will provide free meals to children during the summer.

This summer, Lunch in the Park will serve take-and-go sack lunches at Larson McClean Memorial park in Paul, Paul Housing Authority in Paul, Central Park in Heyburn and Lincoln and Neptune parks in Rupert from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 31.

There are no income requirements or registration. Any child age 18 and under may receive the meals.

For more information, call the Minidoka County School Food Service Office at 208-436-3625.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Minidoka County School District to provide the free meals to children when school is out for the summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0