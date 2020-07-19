Minidoka schools set child screening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Monday, August 10 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th Street in the District Service Center, Rupert. We will maintain physical distance and sanitize between screenings.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3-5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. School officials say it is important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

If you have a child or know a child between ages 3 – 21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.

