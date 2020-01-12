{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District will conduct a Child Find event on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th Street in the District Service Center.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3-5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. The purpose is to identify children with delays early and help them build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

If you have a child or know a child between ages 3-21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments