RUPERT — Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th Street in the District Service Center, Rupert.
Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3-5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. School officials try to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.
Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.
School officials also suggest that if you have a child or know a child between ages 3-21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.
