RUPERT — Minidoka schools will hold a vaping education seminar, titled “The New Danger Facing Our Youth,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Minico High School auditorium, 292 W. 100 S., Rupert.
The community is invited for an informative evening with a student panel and keynote speakers from health care and law enforcement. Local experts will discuss the real dangers associated with vaping and e-cigarettes, while the student panel will speak about how popular this danger is in the schools.
Parents are also invited to attend the student assemblies for middle and high school students. Assemblies are scheduled for Thursday with keynote speaker Cody Orchard, health education specialist for South Central Public Health District. Contact the Minidoka schools for times and locations.
