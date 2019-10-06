{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will hold a Child Find event Oct. 25 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St., in the District Service Center in Rupert.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children ages 3 to 5. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills needed to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727. If you have a child or know a child between ages 3 to 21 who might need additional help, call the school nearest you for an appointment.

