Minidoka National Historic Site’s visitor center closes for winter

JEROME — The Minidoka National Historic Site’s visitor center will close for the winter season starting Nov. 2.

The site, 1428 Hunt Road, is 20 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Admission is free.

The site will be open and visitors can still walk along the 1.6-mile long train and around historical buildings, like the mess hall in Block 22 and the barracks on a self-guided tour from sunrise to sunset.

Along the trail there are outdoor exhibits where visitors can learn about life at the Minidoka camp and the history of why Americans were imprisoned by their own country during World War II.

Visitors should be aware of safety issues at the site like bees, snakes and wildlife. People should follow the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines to stay safe and protect others.

For more information, please call 208-825-4169, or visit the website at www.nps.gov/miin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0