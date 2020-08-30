Minidoka Memorial to help teach kids to be Covid free at teddy bear clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital employees will hold the 2nd Annual Teddy Bear Clinic at the hospital from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 12. The outdoor, community event will be hosted by staff members throughout Minidoka Memorial. There is no cost to attend.

Children throughout the county are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to Minidoka Memorial for a wellness check. The purpose of the Teddy Bear Clinic is to teach young people that doctors and hospitals aren’t scary and are there to help them when needed.

This event helps to alleviate anxiety while teaching the children in our community very important safety information from hand washing to learning the difference between candy and medication. This year, Minidoka Memorial Hospital will be focusing on teaching young people to be “Hand Washing Heroes” as well as learning to cough in the “Cough Pocket”. Additional information regarding Covid-19 will also be available.

Staff members from Infection Control, Lab, Medical Imaging, Respiratory Therapy, Pharmacy, EMS, Med-Surg and Life Flight will be on hand to evaluate the young people’s stuffed animals while building positive relationships with the kids that attend. An adoption center will also be available for children who might not have a favorite stuffed animal to bring.

