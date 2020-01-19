RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in the Mini-Cassia region to offer the robotic-arm assisted total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements with Stryker’s Mako Robotic system. This advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, often reducing complications, pain and recovery times.
The demand for joint replacements is expected to rise in the next decade. Total knee replacements in the United States are estimated to increase by 673% by 2030, while primary total hip replacements are estimated to increase by 174%.
Tom Murphy, CEO at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, said, “Our community Board made the decision to bring robotic-arm technology to our hospital to support our surgeons and requests from patients for access to state-of-the-art technology.”
Three orthopedic surgeons are certified to perform the robotic-arm assisted joint replacement surgeries at Minidoka Memorial Hospital: Dr. Gilbert Crane, Dr. Bryce Millar and Dr. Mark Wright.
