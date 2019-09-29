{{featured_button_text}}
Minidoka Memorial Hospital

Minidoka Memorial Hospital staff receive a Verdantix EHS Innovation Award.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital was presented with an innovation award in the category of health care and pharmaceuticals on Sept. 24 at the Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards Gala in Atlanta, Georgia.

The hospital was recognized for its innovative digital solution to real-time data, improving efficiencies and streamlining processes to quickly identify opportunities for improving patient care. Minidoka Memorial is the first in the America’s health care industry to implement the DNV-GL Synergi Life software.

Chief executive officer Tom Murphy, chief networking officer Erinn Neilson, compliance and accreditation officer Laura Clark and quality director Kristi Clark were in Atlanta on Tuesday to accept the award. Minidoka Memorial Hospital would also like to thank its team members from DNV-GL Synergi Life for their shared vision, support and guidance.

