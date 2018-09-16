Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT – It’s Health Fair time at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Early bird blood draws available from 7-9 a.m. September 17-28. Enter through the main lobby at the front of Minidoka Memorial for your reduced wait time experience. Prepare early by visiting www.minidokamemorial.com for pre-admit forms. Pre-drawn lab results will be available Saturday, September 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at our annual health fair. While picking up your lab results, meet our newest physician, Dr. Charles Clair. Breakfast will be available along with many other health information booths.

