RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital volunteers are accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 7. Scholarships must be used for health-related studies and applicants must be entering their second year or above of college to be eligible.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Application forms are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Minidoka Hospital Guild gift shop, located by the Emergency Room waiting room, or at minidokamemorial.com under the Volunteer tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.