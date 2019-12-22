{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital volunteers are accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 7. Scholarships must be used for health-related studies and applicants must be entering their second year or above of college to be eligible.

Application forms are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Minidoka Hospital Guild gift shop, located by the Emergency Room waiting room, or at minidokamemorial.com under the Volunteer tab.

