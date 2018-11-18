RUPERT — For over 16 years students at Minico High School have been provided with the opportunity to make the difference in the life of a young person through the Lunch Buddy program sponsored by Minidoka Memorial Hospital. The Lunch Buddy program provides training to high school seniors on being a positive role model and mentor and then partners them with an elementary-age student that they have lunch with twice a month at the elementary school for the entire school year.
The Minidoka Lunch Buddy program has been recognized as one of Idaho’s Brightest Stars by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter for the outstanding efforts and for making the difference in the life of a child.
The Lunch Buddy training for the 2018/2019 school year was recently completed at Minico High School. Twenty five students were selected by the school counselors and principal and successfully completed the training in mentoring skills. These 25 students will now be paired with 25 elementary students for the remainder of the school year. Principal Josh Aston, Lunch Buddy site supervisor for Minico High School said, “When I was in elementary school there were high school mentors that would visit. It always made me feel special that they would take the time to talk to me. They were so cool.”
Even though they weren’t called Lunch Buddies back then, they still had the same positive impact on lots of little people’s lives. Suzette Miller, former principal at Minico High School, has also seen firsthand the difference the Lunch Buddy program has had on so many of our youth. From the early days as principal at Acequia Elementary right up to her current position at the administrative level, Miller experienced the positive outcomes on a daily basis.
Tammy Hanks, coordinator for the Lunch Buddy program, has seen firsthand how many of these students have blossomed just because someone was there to provide them with an opportunity to make a difference. “I am a true believer that when these trained Lunch Buddies have the opportunity to help a young person. They rise to the occasion and everyone wins. I have seen and heard of many success stories and long term friendships that have formed all because of Lunch Buddies,” she said. “Keep in mind that this program does not happen by itself. The commitment that Minidoka Memorial Hospital has made to this program and the community as well as the continued support of the Minidoka County School District and the teachers that willfully give their time to help make this program work are invaluable. Most of all, though, is the commitment that these teens are willing to give that make the real difference.”
Hanks said that over the last 16 years more than 1,500 students have been involved in the program. “In my eyes, that is success,” Hanks said.
