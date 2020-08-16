You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minidoka historical society to hold election
0 comments

Minidoka historical society to hold election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society will hold its election Aug. 20.

Board members that are up for reelection are Audrey Neiwerth, currently holding the position of treasurer; and Rick Parker and Ray Stockton, both serving as board members.

This meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Anyone is also welcome to send in a write-in with a brief description of who they are and why they would like to be selected. Please call the historical society at 208-436-0336 for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News