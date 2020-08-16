Minidoka historical society to hold election

Board members that are up for reelection are Audrey Neiwerth, currently holding the position of treasurer; and Rick Parker and Ray Stockton, both serving as board members.

This meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Anyone is also welcome to send in a write-in with a brief description of who they are and why they would like to be selected. Please call the historical society at 208-436-0336 for more information.