RUPERT — Several $1,000 scholarships are available from the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to qualifying applicants currently participating in a post- secondary education health care related field.
Scholarship applicants must have graduated from Minidoka County High School and be a second-year student or above in a college or university health care related field or approved certification course (i.e. nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, pre-med, pre-dentistry, x-ray, respiratory, health care administration, EMT, etc.).
Scholarships will be based on financial need, grade point average, applicability of personal goals, quality of references, quality of application, and chosen field of study.
Application forms are available at Minidoka Memorial Hospital Business Office or in Suite 15 at the Minidoka County Health Care Foundation Office. Applications can also be found at www.minidokamemorial.com. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on or before April 10, 2020.
For more information, call Tammy Hanks at 208-434-8275
