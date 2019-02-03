RUPERT — Several $1,000 scholarships are available from the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to qualifying applicants currently participating in a post-secondary education health care related field.
The scholarship applicant must be a graduate of a Minidoka County High School and a second year student or above in a college or university health care related field or approved certification course. (i.e. nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, pre-med, pre-dentistry, x-ray, respiratory, health care administration, EMT, etc.)
Scholarship will be based upon: (1) Financial need, (2) Grade point average,
(3) Applicability of personal goals, (4) Quality of references, (5) Quality of application, (6) Chosen field of study.
Applications are available at Minidoka Memorial Hospital business office or in Suite 15 at the Minidoka County Health Care Foundation Office. Also applications can be found at www.minidokamemorial.com. Application must be submitted by 5 p.m. on or before April 5, 2019.
For more information, please contact Tammy Hanks at 208-434-8275
