Minidoka fairboard seeks entries for book cover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fair Board is seeking artwork for the 2020 fairbook cover. The theme is “All-American Flair at the Minidoka Fair."

The fair is scheduled for July 27- August 1. The contest is open to everyone regardless of age. The deadline is May 6, 2020.

Artwork must be done on white paper with black ink. Any design not done in black ink will not be judged. Computer designs will be accepted, but must show originality.

Other rules:

Design must be done portrait or vertical.

Whole design cannot measure more than 7 inches wide and 9½ inches lengthwise.

Design must include “Minidoka County Fair," fair date (July 27- August 1, 2020), theme “All-American Flair at the Minidoka Fair” and should be neatly signed at the bottom in very small letters.

On a separate piece of paper list your name, address, phone number and age.

The grand prize will be $25 and the artwork will be printed on the front cover of the fair book. There will be two $10 prizes for the two runner-ups.

Bring entries to either the Minidoka County Extension Office or the Fair Board Office, both at 85 East Baseline, or mail to the fair board at PO Box 151, Rupert, Idaho 83350.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0