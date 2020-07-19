Minidoka fair accepting entries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fair is now taking entries for open class exhibits. You can stop by the fair office and pick up a fair book or look at the website www.minidokafair.org for information on the different categories.

With all the “at home” time county residents have had this year, fair organizers are hoping to have a lot of entries. Please come and share what you have with the community.

Just stop by the office at 85 E. Baseline from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a list to receive your tags prior to check-in day July 27. You can also email your list to minfairboard@pmt.org and have your tags ready for pick-up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0