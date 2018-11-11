Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Senior Center is holding a raffle.

Items include a rifle, handgun, a diamond necklace, an electric fireplace and other smaller items.

Tickets are $2 for one or $5 for three. Information: 208-436-9107.

