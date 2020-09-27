Minidoka County home to 'Health Heroes' winners

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three of the four South Central Public Health District’s 2020 Health Heroes come from Minidoka County. The winners were announced recently.

Maisie Neilson (Youth under 18): Neilson, a senior at Minico High School, jumped headfirst in finding out the facts about vaping products when she became aware that friends and other students were sliding down a slope of misinformation released by tobacco and vaping companies. At the beginning of her junior year, Neilson approached South Central Public Health District and the Minidoka Memorial Breathe Program, asking if she could become a part of the team that was working to bring the truth about vaping to her community. She became an important part in providing community presentations and in reaching area youth through lectures and interactive classes.

Terry Lamb (Adult Volunteer): Lamb’s inspiring story started more than 12 years ago when he was broadsided by a pickup at high speeds. The horrific accident left Terry with a crumpled body and a doctor’s warning that he’d be wheelchair bound by 26. Terry took that as a challenge to do better.