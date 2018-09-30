Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT — Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association members are hosting a 4-H Carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert. 

In celebration of National 4-H Week, the carnival will showcase the many 4-H projects available for youth.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event. Youth will earn clover tokens to redeem for prizes.

