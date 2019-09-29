RUPERT — Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association members are hosting a 4-H Carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road.
In celebration of National 4-H Week, the carnival will showcase the many 4-H projects available for youth.
The event is free to attend. Youth will earn clover tokens to redeem for prizes. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
For more information, contact Jeni Bywater, 4-H program coordinator, at 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
