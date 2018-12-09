Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teens invite the public to a Who-liday Grinch Party at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road.

The Who-ville party includes horse-drawn wagon rides courtesy of Rough Pine Ranches, hot cocoa, decorating sugar cookies, and making Christmas card packages. Bring a cell phone or camera to have a picture taken with the Grinch and some Whos and receive an ornament to decorate the Who-ville Christmas tree.

Also bring your lawn chairs and blankets and watch the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” A concession stand will be available.

Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at the Minidoka County Extension Office, 85 E. Baseline, Rupert, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a limit of 60 tickets available.

More information: 208-436-7184.

