RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teens invite you to Who-ville on Dec. 15 at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds to experience a night with the Grinch and all the Whos.
Enjoy a horse (deer) drawn wagon ride courtesy of Rough Pine Ranches. Then warm up inside the McGregor by drinking hot cocoa and decorating and eating a sugar cookie. Next you will get to make a Christmas card package at the Presents & Packages station. Bring your cell phone or camera to have your picture taken with the Grinch and some Whos and receive an ornament to decorate the Who-ville Christmas tree.
Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets to watch the "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey. There will be a concession stand available.
There is a limit of 60 tickets available. The cost per ticket is $25 and may be purchased at the Minidoka County Extension Office, 85 East Baseline, Rupert. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information: 208-436-7184.
