RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association will hold a bingo fundraiser at 1 p.m. March 23 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road.
Ten games will be played. The cost for the three-game card is $10 and the six-game card is $20. All ages are welcome.
The event will also include a potato bar, raffle, prizes, grab bags and refreshments.
Information: Jeni Bywater at 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
