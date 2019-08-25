The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association is having a 4K (2.48 miles) Fun Run/Walk for 4-H at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at the Heyburn Walking Paths. The first 100 people to pre-register by Sept. 6 will receive a water bottle.
Prizes will also be given for finding the painted 4-H rocks along the path and to adults and youth wearing the most green (Spirit Award).
To register online: https://bit.ly/2zkQEa1
