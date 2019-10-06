RUPERT — A career fair will be held from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Minico High School, 292 W. 100 S., Rupert.
The community is invited to the career fair to learn about and apply for more than 20 businesses and colleges. A resumé is encouraged. The event is free.
