TWIN FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Steve Allred as chairman of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. During his two-year term, he will be responsible for supporting public programs in the arts in Idaho.
Allred graduated from Minico High School in Rupert and still has family who live in the Magic Valley. He earned a degree in business management with an emphasis in finance and economics from Brigham Young University. Allred is vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch in Montpelier and has worked in banking for 34 years.
Allred is a member of the Montpelier City Council and is a board member for the Montpelier Community Foundation. He previously served on the board of directors for the National Oregon/California Trail Center and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, as the theater committee chair for Allinger Community Theatre and as president of Great Music West Foundation. Allred also completed a term on the eastern Idaho grants committee for the Idaho Community Foundation.
“Through my experiences supporting the performing arts, I’ve seen firsthand how it enriches our local communities,” Allred said in a statement. “I’m grateful that Zions Bank supports its employees in public service and is committed to supporting the arts in Idaho because arts help make our state a great place to live, work and do business. I also thank Gov. Little for this opportunity to serve.”
