RUPERT — The Minidoka County High School (‘Minico’) class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion party at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the Rupert Elks Club.

Cost to attend is $35 per person. Pay at the door with cash or good checks. Credit cards will not be accepted. This admission fee will pay for snacks followed by a buffet dinner. Dancing optional. A no-host bar will be available. Please bring yourself, +1, and stories that may have been adjusted over time. Memorabilia will be on display if you bring something.

If you did not receive a postcard in the past month, then the organizing committee does not know your address. Please contact Jo An (Larsen) Condie to RSVP. She can be reached at condiemgt@gmail.com Some of your fellow alums in Rupert are the organizing committee, assisted by a team from the Boise area.

If you know of a 1969 graduate, please forward this information to them.

