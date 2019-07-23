RUPERT — The Minidoka County High School (‘Minico’) class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion party at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the Rupert Elks Club.
Cost to attend is $35 per person. Pay at the door with cash or good checks. Credit cards will not be accepted. This admission fee will pay for snacks followed by a buffet dinner. Dancing optional. A no-host bar will be available. Please bring yourself, +1, and stories that may have been adjusted over time. Memorabilia will be on display if you bring something.
If you did not receive a postcard in the past month, then the organizing committee does not know your address. Please contact Jo An (Larsen) Condie to RSVP. She can be reached at condiemgt@gmail.com Some of your fellow alums in Rupert are the organizing committee, assisted by a team from the Boise area.
If you know of a 1969 graduate, please forward this information to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.