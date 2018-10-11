Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Office has instituted new office hours as of Oct. 1. More veterans and their families can now be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert.

Appointments for regular hours, as well as other times, can be made by calling 208-678-3599.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments