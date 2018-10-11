RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Office has instituted new office hours as of Oct. 1. More veterans and their families can now be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert.
Appointments for regular hours, as well as other times, can be made by calling 208-678-3599.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.