PAUL — The 13th annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot sponsored by Agri-Service, is less than a month away. This 5K fun run/walk is designed for participants of all ages and fitness levels. The event starts at West Minico Middle School in Paul at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.
The Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, which uses proceeds from the race to benefit local programs that build and strengthen the community.
Prizes and medals are awarded to the top three male and female finishers, in three different age-range categories.
The race is sponsored by many local businesses that generously contribute year after year to make the race successful.
It also takes many volunteers to make the race a success. If you would like to be involved but don’t want to run the race, please visit the race’s website at www.minicassiaturkeytrot.com for a variety of volunteer opportunities during race week and on race day.
Walk-in registration is available at Hurst Chiropractic in Burley and details for mail-in and online registration are available on the website.
Race day registration will be available at West Minico Middle School from 8-8:30 am. Visit www.minicassiaturkeytrot.com for more information.
The race goes on rain, snow or shine.
