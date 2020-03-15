Mini-Cassia seedling sale continues

Tired of the wind? Plant a row of trees this spring.
Trees make a beautiful natural windbreak and protect your home or property from the severity of our Idaho wind.
Start planning now by:
- Studying and researching the best location for your windbreak.
- Measure the area, deciding upon one row or a multiple row windbreak.
- Plan the distance between trees and how to provide regular irrigation.
- Order your seedlings.
A seedling tree sale is provided by the Cassia and Minidoka soil & water conservation districts.
Photos, descriptions, and order forms are available online at www.minicassiaswcd.com, by email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or minidokaswcd@gmail.com, at the NRCS office at 1361 East 16th Street in Burley, or the Minidoka NRCS office at 98 B South 200 West in Rupert, or by calling 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.