Mini-Cassia seedling sale continues
Tired of the wind? Plant a row of trees this spring.

Trees make a beautiful natural windbreak and protect your home or property from the severity of our Idaho wind.

Start planning now by:

  • Studying and researching the best location for your windbreak.
  • Measure the area, deciding upon one row or a multiple row windbreak.
  • Plan the distance between trees and how to provide regular irrigation.
  • Order your seedlings.

A seedling tree sale is provided by the Cassia and Minidoka soil & water conservation districts.

Photos, descriptions, and order forms are available online at www.minicassiaswcd.com, by email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or minidokaswcd@gmail.com, at the NRCS office at 1361 East 16th Street in Burley, or the Minidoka NRCS office at 98 B South 200 West in Rupert, or by calling 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.

