Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering community education courses this month.

“Computer Basics Windows 10” with instructor Shirley Stauffer, 9-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 11, in Room A25. Learn about your computer, including how to set up an email account, navigate the internet, and the basics of the pre-installed software. Cost is $50. There is a $5 fee if you need a flash drive for reference materials.

“Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I” with instructor Shirley Stauffer, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room B14. Explore the versatility of acrylic paints and learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and texturing techniques. Cost is $45.

“Financial Strategies for Retirement,” 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A12. Scott Jamison instructs the class with information on investments, Social Security and retirement plans. Cost is $49; includes one guest at no charge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Minidoka Internment Camp Tour with historian Ron James, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Minidoka Internment camp site. Tour the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome County, site of a World War II Japanese-American concentration camp and relocation center. Cost is $30.

Register for any of these classes at www.communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments