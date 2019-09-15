{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering community education courses this month.

“Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I” for ages 16 and older will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 15, at the Mini-Cassia Center, room B11. Join instructor Shirley Stauffer in exploring the versatility of acrylic paints. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and texturing techniques. Cost is $50. Supplies aren’t included. A supply list will be emailed upon registration. A discount is available for registering for both acrylics classes, starting Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.

“Beginning Computers” will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, in the Mini-Cassia Center, room A24. Insructor is Tenille Claridge. Learn about the basic components of using a computer, including setting up an email account, navigating the Internet, and the basics of the pre-installed software. Cost is $40, plus a $5 fee if a flash drive is needed for reference materials.

Register for any of these classes at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.

