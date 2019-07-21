BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will offer a concealed weapon course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with Deputy Tony Bernad as the instructor.
The morning class instruction will be held at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office training room, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The afternoon range instruction will take place at the Declo shooting range, and participants will need to arrange their own transportation.
Participants will learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities when carrying a handgun. The class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho.
A certificate of completion will be provided along with the forms needed to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class.
Participants must be age 21 or older and furnish their own handgun that is in compliance with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses and ear protection.
The cost is $79. To register, go online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
