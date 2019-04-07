BURLEY — A Mini-Cassia book drive will be held Monday through April 28, and 300 new and gently used books are needed for distribution. The book drive will be in conjunction with the Julie Breshears’ Memorial “Julie’s Clothes for Kids” event in August to provide school clothes and educational resources for children in need.
The books should be appropriate for students ages 5 to 18. Books can be dropped off through April 28 at several locations, including public schools in Mini-Cassia, Young Automotive Group in Burley, Swensen’s in Paul, Ridley’s in Rupert, Tracy Store in Almo and the Fuel Depot in Malta.
The Young Caring for Our Young Foundation will present the Mini-Cassia event, along with community partners, donors and the Cassia and Minidoka School Districts. The “Julie’s Clothes for Kids” shopping event will be held Aug. 9 at Walmart in Burley, where children will shop with volunteer chaperones for shoes and clothing. Each student will also be provided with a backpack of school supplies and books.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.