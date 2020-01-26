{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Navy sailor Adam Mings graduated from military basic training Nov. 1 at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.

The sailor completed an intensive eight-week program that included military discipline and studies, Navy core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Mings is the son of Mike and Cheryl Mings of Buhl and a 2019 graduate of Buhl High School.

Mings is continuing his technical schooling in Great Lakes, Illinois.

