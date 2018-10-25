Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, together with AMVETS, a national service organization helping veterans, are asking veterans in the area to donate any rank and unit insignia patches that they no longer need, in order to decorate a Christmas tree for the annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival.

All donated patches need to be brought to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave in Rupert, by Nov. 8 to allow time to prepare and decorate the tree.

The office's hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The proceeds from the sale of the tree will benefit the Minidoka Health Care Foundation.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office and AMVETS are pleased to support and participate in this fundraiser for a cause that benefits veterans and the community. People will be able to view the completed tree at the Rupert Civic Building, 505 7th Street in Rupert, Nov. 23-26.

