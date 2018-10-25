RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, together with AMVETS, a national service organization helping veterans, are asking veterans in the area to donate any rank and unit insignia patches that they no longer need, in order to decorate a Christmas tree for the annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival.
All donated patches need to be brought to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave in Rupert, by Nov. 8 to allow time to prepare and decorate the tree.
The office's hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The proceeds from the sale of the tree will benefit the Minidoka Health Care Foundation.
The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office and AMVETS are pleased to support and participate in this fundraiser for a cause that benefits veterans and the community. People will be able to view the completed tree at the Rupert Civic Building, 505 7th Street in Rupert, Nov. 23-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.