RUPERT – The Board of Directors of Minidoka Irrigation District have tentatively set Monday, Oct. 15 as the date for turning out the water from the system. Water users are encouraged to begin removing their personal property from the District’s rights-of-way in preparation for the fall/winter maintenance projects.

Questions? Contact the District’s office at 208-436-3188.

