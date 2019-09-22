Minidoka Irrigation District will be shutting the Northside Canal delivery gates Tuesday, October 15 this year. All District water users need to finish watering prior to this date and remove personal property located in the District’s rights-of-way as the crews prepare for fall maintenance projects.
For further information, contact the District’s office at 208-436-3188.
