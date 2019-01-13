TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Intro to Welding and Metal Art” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from January 31 through April 25. The class will meet in Desert 105 on the CSI campus. The cost is $220.
This course is intended for those who wish to explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding to create a metal piece that will become something beautiful and durable or for those who just want to brush up on their skills and work on a specific project or art piece.
During the hands-on course, students will be introduced to shop safety, arc and MIG welding, grinding, different methods of metal cutting and a variety of metal coloring techniques to create a finished project to take home at the end of the 20 hours.
Students will need to come dressed in clothes appropriate for welding — jeans, leather shoes/boots and long-sleeved shirts of canvas or cotton. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs, respirators, leather jackets and gloves will be loaned to students if needed.
The class is limited to 10 people, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
