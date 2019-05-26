{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — The Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3604 and the Filer American Legion Post 47 will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N. in Buhl, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N.

The public is invited to attend both events. For more information, call Rondal at 208-326-5149.

