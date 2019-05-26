BUHL — The Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3604 and the Filer American Legion Post 47 will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N. in Buhl, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N.
The public is invited to attend both events. For more information, call Rondal at 208-326-5149.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.