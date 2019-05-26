HAILEY — The 18th annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hailey Cemetery, 511 E. Maple St.
The ceremony will honor the nearly 400 Blaine County veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. Join the community gathering in remembrance of the fallen airmen, soldiers, sailors and Marines.
The program will include the Mountain Home Air Force Base Honor Guard and music by members of the Boise Highlander Bagpipers. Refreshments will be hosted by Girls Scouts of Silver Sage and Boy Scouts of America.
More information: 208-720-7395 or haileycemetery.com.
