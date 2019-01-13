Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker will be Sgt. James Ellisor who is an Army recruiter. He will speak about availability for people joining the Army, etc.

The meeting provides a chance to discuss questions about your benefits.

Information: 208-732-0360.

