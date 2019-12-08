TWIN FALLS — The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
A Christmas party is planned at the monthly meeting. If interested, each member should bring a $10 gift for a Chinese auction and also bring three canned goods to be donated to the Salvation Army.
Anyone who is an active employee or retiree of the federal government is invited to attend. The group will discuss any concerns regarding benefits.
For more information, call 208-732-0360.
